ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 21.8% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Alphabet by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,540.74.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,660.30 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,667.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,438.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.