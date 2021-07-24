ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

NASDAQ FB opened at $369.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $375.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock valued at $794,216,928 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.