ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,558.32.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,756.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,776.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,512.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

