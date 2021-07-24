ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $9.54 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.83 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

