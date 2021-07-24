ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 65,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145,233 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $137.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.40.

