ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 100,906 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,906 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $37,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.09. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.