ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,714 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up 4.3% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.13. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

