ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,814 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.2% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,789,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,631,000 after acquiring an additional 547,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $241.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

