ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 18,116 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 544.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 0.9% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in 3M by 2,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 3M by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,558,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,431,000 after purchasing an additional 298,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,402,000 after purchasing an additional 506,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

MMM opened at $200.49 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

