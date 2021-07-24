ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,789 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $139.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $342.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

