ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 240,015 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,015 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 9.0% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $41,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 152,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

