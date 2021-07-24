ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,630,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 122,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after acquiring an additional 49,887 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after acquiring an additional 571,986 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT opened at $380.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

