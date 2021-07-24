Arweave (AR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.86 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.96 or 0.00026266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $299.27 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

