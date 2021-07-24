ASD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.58 Million (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, ASD has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One ASD coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $265.67 million and $1.58 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00048699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.53 or 0.00840322 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About ASD

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

