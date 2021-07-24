Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,842.57 ($63.27).

AHT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 5,280 ($68.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,650 ($73.82) on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,435 ($31.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,762 ($75.28). The company has a market capitalization of £25.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,293.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $7.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

In other news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

