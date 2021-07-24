Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Associated Capital Group worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $153,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,792 shares of company stock valued at $761,900. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $42.38.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.