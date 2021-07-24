Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.58. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 51,996 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATY. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atico Mining in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of C$66.89 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

