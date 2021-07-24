Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,528 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.50% of Atlas worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth $367,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 249.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 230,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 62.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

