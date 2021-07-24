Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00004195 BTC on major exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $15.07 million and $43,123.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001776 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

