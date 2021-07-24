Atreides Management LP Makes New Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,800,000. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of Paysafe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PSFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,123,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.