Atreides Management LP Purchases 1,134,578 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 346.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,461,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134,578 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up approximately 1.7% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned about 0.41% of Farfetch worth $77,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Untitled Investments LP increased its position in Farfetch by 144.2% during the first quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 403,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 238,360 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 140.2% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,288 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 17.4% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,857,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after acquiring an additional 274,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

FTCH stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. 1,736,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,463. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.45. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

