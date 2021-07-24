AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.4% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,234,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,242,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

