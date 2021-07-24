AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post $6.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.60 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $30.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 million to $31.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $43.47 million to $43.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,828.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 255.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 848,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $137,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $402,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $158.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

