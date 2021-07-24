Aurox (URUS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $270,026.00

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Aurox has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $270,026.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.21 or 0.00018053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00849315 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

