Automata Network (ATA) Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $66.45 million and approximately $22.52 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001120 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00039913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00144154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,313.94 or 0.99605024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.98 or 0.00873670 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

