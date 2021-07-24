Autonio One Day Volume Reaches $198,259.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $198,259.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00040179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00125874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00144708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,264.10 or 0.99902226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.21 or 0.00878227 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,276,160 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

