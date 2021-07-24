AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Raised by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.22% of AutoZone worth $66,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,632.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,477.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,632.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

