Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,649 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,017,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 821,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,976,000 after acquiring an additional 113,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

AVT opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

