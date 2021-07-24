AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 185.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,611 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.77% of AVROBIO worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 137.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 344.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers acquired 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVRO opened at $7.57 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.