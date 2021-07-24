Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $44.73 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 46.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 136.6% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.73 or 0.00131764 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $7.23 billion worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.77 or 0.00868305 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.