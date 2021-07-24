AXPR (AXPR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.65 Million

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $77,547.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AXPR has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.94 or 0.00866979 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

