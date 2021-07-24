Azuki (AZUKI) Price Tops $0.0896

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $45,914.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.0896 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

