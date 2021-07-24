B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.94. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 28,854 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $20.00 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

