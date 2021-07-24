B. Riley Financial (RILY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.74%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and have sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

