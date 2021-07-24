BaaSid Hits Market Cap of $15.33 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $15.33 million and approximately $150,031.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.04 or 0.00834781 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

