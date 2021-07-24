BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 546.20 ($7.14). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 543.80 ($7.10), with a volume of 3,807,479 shares traded.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 531.05. The company has a market capitalization of £17.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

