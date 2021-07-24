Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 112.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,173 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $35,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $172.66 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

