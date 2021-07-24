Balancer (BAL) Price Tops $19.36 on Top Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $19.36 or 0.00056461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $134.41 million and approximately $26.90 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.67 or 0.00850792 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

