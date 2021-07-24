Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Balchem worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 234,926 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Balchem by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Balchem by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

