Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Balchem worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $92.60 and a 1 year high of $134.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

