Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 578,540 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 1.51. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

