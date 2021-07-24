Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,067 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.41% of Farfetch worth $77,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after buying an additional 5,616,770 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,857,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after buying an additional 274,974 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $49,044,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,522,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTCH opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.45. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

