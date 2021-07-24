Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,299,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.89% of Houlihan Lokey worth $86,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $86.09 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

