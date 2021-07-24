Bamco Inc. NY Has $106.63 Million Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,741,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,898 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.56% of StoneCo worth $106,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,027,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in StoneCo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in StoneCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,283,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $59.46 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $54.17 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

