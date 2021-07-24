Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.61% of Neogen worth $76,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 3.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Neogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 7.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $43.38 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

