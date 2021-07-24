Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77,150 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.85% of PRA Health Sciences worth $84,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,187,000 after buying an additional 203,083 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 992,093 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $142,546,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of PRAH opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.23.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.