Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 994,115 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994,115 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 4.56% of Repay worth $94,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Repay by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Repay by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.95. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Repay news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

