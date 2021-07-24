Bamco Inc. NY Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of MercadoLibre worth $107,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $20,103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,613.81 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $952.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,455.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,205.67 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
