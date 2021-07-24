Bamco Inc. NY Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of MercadoLibre worth $107,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $20,103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,613.81 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $952.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,455.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,205.67 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

