Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,018 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $625.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $554.59. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $631.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $298.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,654 shares of company stock worth $12,863,265 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

