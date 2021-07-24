Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,747 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.57% of Dynatrace worth $78,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 244.15, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

